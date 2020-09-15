Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in August

Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Vtech stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Vtech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Vtech

Senex Energy Limited explores for and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

