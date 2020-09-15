VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.65 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

