Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Walmart, which recently unveiled its Walmart+ membership program, has seen its shares outperform the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been benefiting from rising demand for grocery and general merchandise items amid coronavirus-led stay-at-home trends. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which soared 97% in second-quarter fiscal 2021. During the quarter, sales and earnings beat the consensus mark and grew year over year, with U.S. comps rising for the 24th straight time. In the U.S. segment, both store and online sales remained strong, supported by government stimulus. Clearly, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are yielding results. However, the company is seeing high COVID-19-related costs, especially associated with special bonuses. Moreover, price investments are hurting gross margin to an extent.”

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.76. 249,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,749,419. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AXA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

