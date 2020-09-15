Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.56. Watford has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Watford will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

