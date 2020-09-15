WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after purchasing an additional 513,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 24.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,447,000 after purchasing an additional 234,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $12.41 on Tuesday, hitting $477.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.68 and its 200-day moving average is $399.58. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $252.94 and a 52-week high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.