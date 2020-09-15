WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

SNE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. 17,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

