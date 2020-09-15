WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 249,594 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,594 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,940,000 after buying an additional 241,847 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,615. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

