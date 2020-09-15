Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 75.7% in August

Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

