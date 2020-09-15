WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,668,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,583 shares of company stock valued at $36,198,971 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock traded up $12.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.54. 333,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,288,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.79 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

