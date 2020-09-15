WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after buying an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after buying an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.