WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 39,653 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 355.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,207,020. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

