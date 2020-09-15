WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.77. 252,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,101,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of -212.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

