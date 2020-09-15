WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,966,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,735,000 after acquiring an additional 117,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after acquiring an additional 494,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. 18,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

