WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,850,000 after acquiring an additional 767,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 2,031,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,193 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

