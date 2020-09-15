WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $393,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 678.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $15.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $291.09. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.