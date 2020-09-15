WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,310,152 shares of company stock valued at $345,266,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.34.

ORCL stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 979,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527,191. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $61.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

