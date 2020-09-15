WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $546,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UNH traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.25. 16,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The company has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

