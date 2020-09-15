WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $912,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.83 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,300 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.