WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $336,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $217.86. 25,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

