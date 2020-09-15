WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 4,916 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. 26,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,504 shares of company stock worth $26,493,197 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.