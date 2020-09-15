WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 24,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

