WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.