WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,938,000 after buying an additional 867,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after buying an additional 1,461,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after buying an additional 1,522,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

