WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 148,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

