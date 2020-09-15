WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after buying an additional 6,985,864 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42,991.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,278,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $36,708,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. 109,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

