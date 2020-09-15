WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after buying an additional 157,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,762,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 383,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. 5,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

