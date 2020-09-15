WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.34. The company had a trading volume of 229,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448,615. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $741.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

