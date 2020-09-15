WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,388,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $28,933.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.64. 60,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,833. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,808.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $167.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

