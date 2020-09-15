WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. 418,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

