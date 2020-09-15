WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of WEICY opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

