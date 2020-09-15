Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $80,259,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 1,246,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,497,117. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

