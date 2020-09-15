Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

