Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WWR opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

