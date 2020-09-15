Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

