WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,865. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

