WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 11,550 Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 889.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 60.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

SA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,881. Seabridge Gold Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

