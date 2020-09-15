WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 3,924 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after buying an additional 939,971 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 721,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,719. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

