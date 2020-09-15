WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 4,581 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,635. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

