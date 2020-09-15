WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 5,482 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. 24,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

