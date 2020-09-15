WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Shares in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,698 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,711,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.54. 33,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

