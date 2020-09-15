WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,835. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.