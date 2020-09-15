WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 344.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 146,136 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.24.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

