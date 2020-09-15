WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 1,231 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.67 and a 200 day moving average of $224.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

