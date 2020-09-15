WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $126,000 in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Inseego by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Inseego by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $1,073,253. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Inseego from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.