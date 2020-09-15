WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $265,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 591,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,070,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.