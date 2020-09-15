WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $67,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 334,979 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.91. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.