WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

CSX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. 39,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

