WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

