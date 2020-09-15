WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 799 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

COST stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $345.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,437. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

