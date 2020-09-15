WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.07% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. GrowGeneration Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $80,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,474 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,842 in the last quarter.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

